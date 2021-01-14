AGEM announces board of directors for 2021

Jan 14, 2021 Newsdesk Industry Talk, Latest News
The Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM) has a new slate of officers, the group announced on Wednesday. It includes a new president, David Lucchese, executive vice president for sales, marketing and digital at Everi Holdings Inc, a cash handling technology and electronic game content provider.
Previously an AGEM vice president, Mr Lucchese replaces Luke Orchard as president for a two-year term. Mr Orchard, senior vice president, chief compliance and risk management officer at casino technology supplier International Game Technology Plc, becomes one of AGEM’s vice presidents for a one-year term.
One-year terms were approved for other positions. Elaine Hodgson, president and chief executive of Incredible Technologies Inc; Thomas Jingoli, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Konami Gaming Inc; and Robert Parente, senior vice president and chief revenue officer for gaming at casino equipment supplier Scientific Games Corp; were all re-elected as vice presidents.
Eric Fisher, senior vice president and general manager at Crane Payment Innovations Inc, also remains for a one-year term as AGEM secretary.
Hector Fernandez, president – Americas at gaming machine manufacturer Aristocrat Technologies Inc, and Daron Dorsey, senior vice president and general counsel – Americas for slot manufacturer Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd, will continue, respectively, as AGEM’s treasurer and general counsel, said the trade body.
AGEM is a non-profit international trade association representing manufacturers and suppliers of products and services for the gaming industry. Its current membership includes 187 companies spread across 22 countries, according to Wednesday’s release.
