Ainsworth to cover Novomatic Asia Pacific sales, service

Australia-based slot machine maker Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd is to act as a sales and service provider in Asia Pacific for products of Austria-based casino equipment supplier Novomatic AG, according to a Wednesday press release from the latter. It said Novomatic had signed a “non-exclusive distribution agreement” with Ainsworth Game.

In early 2018, Novomatic completed the acquisition of a 52-percent stake in Australia-listed Ainsworth Game, according to a filing at the time to the Australian Securities Exchange.

The new distribution agreement includes the Australia and New Zealand markets, according to the release.

Robert Dijkstra, lately Novomatic vice president of business development and sales for Asia Pacific, has been newly appointed as Ainsworth Game vice president of business development and sales for Asia Pacific, said the statement.

It added that Michael Barsin, Novomatic’s sales manager for Southeast Asia, would also join Ainsworth Game as of October 1, “continuing to serve the region from his Hong Kong base, representing both brands”.

Mr Dijkstra was quoted as saying in prepared remarks in the release: “By bringing the two companies together we can increase the diversity of offerings to our customer base through the one channel.”

He added: “I am looking forward to overseeing this progressive development and believe it will benefit all stakeholders.”

Novomatic said the new distribution and after-sales service structure aimed to “enhance the service and support network for the installed machine base, provide a strong commercial structure for existing and new customers and accelerate the expansion of Novomatic and Ainsworth products in the Asia-Pacific region”.

On August 27, Ainsworth Game reported a 12-month loss amounting to AUD43.4 million (US$31.8 million), compared to a prior-year profit of AUD10.9 million. The firm also said it cut 107 posts during the reporting period.