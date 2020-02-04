 

Ainsworth to launch new A-STAR cabinet

Feb 04, 2020 Industry Talk, Latest News  

Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd says it is to launch a new line of slot machine cabinets, known as the A-STAR range.

The Australia-founded casino technology brand – now majority owned by Austria’s Novomatic AG – stated the new cabinet features a modular design, curved-screen and dual-screen format, LED lighting, and what it terms a “state-of-the-art” liquid crystal display touchscreen button deck.

The A-STAR game portfolio is said to include a wide variety of game titles for what the company calls its “core” products as well as for standalone progressive machines.

Ainsworth said the new collection demonstrated the company’s “commitment to the market” through its “vast, specially-developed product range and successful long-term content”.

