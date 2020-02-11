APE-brand veteran back as consultancy leader

Hong Kong-listed Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Ltd says it has reconnected with a former executive from the brand’s pre-listing days.

Maria Garcia (pictured) has become part of the group’s leadership team on business development consultancy. The appointment took effect on February 6.

She has responsibility for the group’s development in Macau and in Southeast Asia markets, according to a Monday press release.

Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings owns Asia Pioneer Entertainment Ltd (APE), a Macau-based distributor of gaming equipment. APE gets much of its revenue from selling and servicing slot machines and electronic table games.

The group also has a consultancy business that works with boutique manufacturers that are trying to get their product to market in Macau or beyond. Outside Macau, the group has also been exploring regional distribution and gaming operations opportunities.

Ms Garcia worked for the APE brand for six years from 2006, including at director level in the corporate sales and marketing department. After leaving, she held a variety of positions in the gaming sector and also established her own business, according to the announcement.

“We are delighted to welcome Maria back to the team,” said Herman Ng Man Ho, chief executive and executive director of the holdings unit, as quoted in Monday’s release.

Her “wide experience” in the gaming industry, would “help Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings to expand and establish more footprints in the Southeast Asia region, which will create a meaningful value for the company in the years to come,” said Mr Ng.