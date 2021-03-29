Aristocrat appoints A.G. Burnett to compliance committee

Mar 29, 2021 Newsdesk Industry Talk, Latest News
Casino slot machine maker and digital games provider Aristocrat Leisure Ltd has appointed A.G. Burnett (pictured) as an independent member of the regulatory and compliance committee of the company’s board of directors.
Mr Burnett served as chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, in the United States, from 2012 to 2017. He stepped down from the position in December 2017, to take up a job with a private-sector law firm.
In a Friday press release, Aristocrat said Mr Burnett would attend meetings of the regulatory and compliance committee as a voting member, and “provide his expert input to support the committee’s deliberations.”
“Mr Burnett’s appointment demonstrates Aristocrat’s commitment to maintaining scrupulous compliance with regulatory requirements across all jurisdictions in which we operate, and to continuing to strengthen our best-practice governance arrangements wherever appropriate,” said the casino supplier in the release.
Mr Burnett is currently a member of the Nevada State Bar and a partner at the gaming and administrative law group with law firm McDonald Carano, based in Reno, Nevada.
Mr Burnett also served as deputy chief of the corporate securities division of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, and in the office of the Nevada Attorney General.
Feb 26, 2021
Feb 25, 2021
Mar 29, 2021
Mar 29, 2021
Mar 29, 2021A senior executive at Macau casino operator SJM Holdings Ltd says the launch of its Cotai property, the HKD39-billion (US$5-billion) Grand Lisboa Palace, was likely to take place “as...
Mar 29, 2021
(Click here for more)
”We will continue to develop fresh plans that are acceptable to achieve the objective of creating tourism venues and at the same time respecting the historical and spiritual wonder of the Angkor Wat site”
Tim McNally
Chairman of casino business NagaCorp