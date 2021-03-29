Aristocrat appoints A.G. Burnett to compliance committee

 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Mar 29, 2021  

Casino slot machine maker and digital games provider Aristocrat Leisure Ltd has appointed A.G. Burnett (pictured) as an independent member of the regulatory and compliance committee of the company’s board of directors.

Mr Burnett served as chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, in the United States, from 2012 to 2017. He stepped down from the position in December 2017, to take up a job with a private-sector law firm.

In a Friday press release, Aristocrat said Mr Burnett would attend meetings of the regulatory and compliance committee as a voting member, and “provide his expert input to support the committee’s deliberations.”

“Mr Burnett’s appointment demonstrates Aristocrat’s commitment to maintaining scrupulous compliance with regulatory requirements across all jurisdictions in which we operate, and to continuing to strengthen our best-practice governance arrangements wherever appropriate,” said the casino supplier in the release.

Mr Burnett is currently a member of the Nevada State Bar and a partner at the gaming and administrative law group with law firm McDonald Carano, based in Reno, Nevada.

Mr Burnett also served as deputy chief of the corporate securities division of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, and in the office of the Nevada Attorney General.

