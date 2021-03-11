Aristocrat launches new version of game analytics product

Casino slot machine supplier Aristocrat Technologies Inc says it has an updated version of a game analytics and optimisation product it offers to gaming operators.

The United States-based firm, part of Australia-based Aristocrat Leisure Ltd, said in a Monday press release that RevMax Plus – the latest offering of its RevMax-branded tool – “proactively monitors performance of Aristocrat games across the casino floor”.

The Aristocrat brand’s Macau office told GGRAsia in response to our emailed enquiry, that the group “didn’t have” the product available yet in Asia Pacific markets, but would provide follow up information if it were launched in the region.

The brand’s Monday release nonetheless noted: “RevMax Plus offers a dedicated analytics team which executes detailed reviews of performance data and current performance trends.”

The information allowed for the “development of customised product recommendations individualised to every operator,” said Aristocrat Technologies.

Operators could use such data to make “casino-floor adjustments that create the right product mix, aimed at optimising performance and title diversification,” stated the release.

The release quoted Jon Hanlin, Aristocrat Technologies’ senior vice president of commercial strategy and business analytics, as saying: “As a former operator, I understand the importance of data to make critical decisions that directly affect revenue.”

“RevMax Plus delivers solid, data-based recommendations that are unique to each operator’s individual floor,” added the executive.

The RevMax Plus product also offers monthly performance reports for casino operators, regarding games, and also “enhanced and vetted data analytics”, said the release.

Aristocrat Leisure said in late February it planned to launch before the end of March, a product designed to ensure consumers use electronic gaming machines in a responsible way.