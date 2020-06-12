Aristocrat part of S&P/ASX 20 Index from June 22

Jun 12, 2020 Newsdesk Industry Talk, Latest News, Top of the deck, World
The stock of slot-machine maker and online games supplier Aristocrat Leisure Ltd is to be a constituent of the S&P/ASX 20 Index, from the start of trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on June 22, according to a Friday announcement by S&P Dow Jones Indices.
Australia-listed Aristocrat Leisure will be the only gaming supplier on the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The indicator’s other constituent firms represent respectively the finance, materials, industrial, real estate, healthcare, communications, energy and consumer staples sectors.
The S&P/ASX 20 Index measures the performance of 20 “actively-traded and highly-liquid securities” that are among the largest securities listed on the Australian bourse by float-adjusted market capitalisation, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices. The rebalances of the index takes place on a quarterly basis during respectively the month of March, June, September and December.
In May, Aristocrat reported a statutory half-year profit after tax of nearly AUD1.31 billion (US$896.8 million), up 277.2 percent from the prior-year period. It said such profit was boosted by an income tax benefit of AUD925.2 million. The period covered the six months to March 31.
May 21, 2020
May 18, 2020
Jun 12, 2020
Jun 12, 2020
Jun 12, 2020The Cyprus Casinos (C2) properties backed by Macau casino operator Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd, are “ready to reopen” on Saturday (June 13), after being shuttered since mid-March due to...
Jun 12, 2020
Jun 12, 2020
Jun 12, 2020
(Click here for more)
US$61.2 million
Wynn Macau Ltd's average monthly adjusted EBITDA loss in April and May