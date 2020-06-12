Aristocrat part of S&P/ASX 20 Index from June 22

The stock of slot-machine maker and online games supplier Aristocrat Leisure Ltd is to be a constituent of the S&P/ASX 20 Index, from the start of trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on June 22, according to a Friday announcement by S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Australia-listed Aristocrat Leisure will be the only gaming supplier on the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The indicator’s other constituent firms represent respectively the finance, materials, industrial, real estate, healthcare, communications, energy and consumer staples sectors.

The S&P/ASX 20 Index measures the performance of 20 “actively-traded and highly-liquid securities” that are among the largest securities listed on the Australian bourse by float-adjusted market capitalisation, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices. The rebalances of the index takes place on a quarterly basis during respectively the month of March, June, September and December.

In May, Aristocrat reported a statutory half-year profit after tax of nearly AUD1.31 billion (US$896.8 million), up 277.2 percent from the prior-year period. It said such profit was boosted by an income tax benefit of AUD925.2 million. The period covered the six months to March 31.