Asia Pioneer places product at gaming club in Vietnam

Hong Kong-listed Asia Pioneer Entertainment (APE) Holdings Ltd says it has installed a total of 50 electronic table games (ETGs) at a gaming venue called Club99 at the Furama Resort Danang, in Vietnam.

The installation included several gaming products from Slovenian maker Spintec d.o.o. They were: Karma GEN2 automated roulette; video baccarat; and multi-baccarat, according to a Wednesday press release. APE said this was “the first multi-baccarat” product from Spintec to be deployed in a gaming venue in Southeast Asia.

APE has a core business of distribution, sales and servicing for casino slot machines and electronic table games.

Club99 was recently renovated to mark this month its 10th anniversary, according to the release. The revamped venue opened to customers on July 18.

The release quoted Vicky Chan, APE’s assistant general manager of sales and marketing, as saying the product placement at Club99 gave the APE group a “tremendous opportunity” to “introduce to new audiences” the gaming technology of its partner companies.

APE sought to maintain its “strategic position” in the Southeast Asia market via “innovative games,” providing players with “elite customer service and fostering mutually-beneficial relationships with our partners,” added Ms Chan.

APE had recently placed products - including from Spintec and Konami Australia Pty Ltd – at the Hoiana casino resort in Vietnam.

In May, APE reported a net loss of just under HKD4.1 million (US$530,000) for the first quarter, more than double that of the prior-year quarter. The company said its results had been affected by the outbreak of Covid-19.