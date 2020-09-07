August AGEM Index up 15pct from July

The AGEM Index for stocks of major casino equipment suppliers increased by 61.16 points in August, to 482.02 points, a 14.5-percent gain from July.

Ten of the 13 companies making up the index reported stock price increases in August, “as global markets continued to trend positively” despite the Covid-19 pandemic, said the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM), which issues the indicator.

The stock price for Australia Securities Exchange-listed slot machine maker Aristocrat Leisure Ltd, increased by 8.4 percent month-on-month. Japan-listed Konami Holdings Corp experienced a 27.1 percent stock-price jump from July.

The firms recording the largest stock price gains in August were United States-based casino equipment maker and financial technology supplier, Everi Holdings Inc, with a gain of 36.6 percent; and casino technology and food safety equipment supplier TransAct Technologies Inc, up by 53.3 percent.

Australia-listed slot machine maker Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd was one of three manufacturers making a negative contribution to the August index. That was via a stock price that fell 7.3 percent judged month-on-month, and declined by 48.6 percent, measured year-on-year.

At the macroeconomic level, all three major U.S. stock indices expanded in August. The Dow Jones Industrial Average grew by 7.8 percent and the S&P 500 by 7.4 percent. The Nasdaq expanded by 10.8 percent, compared to the previous month.

The AGEM Index is produced in association with Applied Analysis LLC, a Nevada-, U.S.-based research firm.