August AGEM Index up 15pct from July

Sep 07, 2020 Top of the deck, World  

The AGEM Index for stocks of major casino equipment suppliers increased by 61.16 points in August, to 482.02 points, a 14.5-percent gain from July.

Ten of the 13 companies making up the index reported stock price increases in August, “as global markets continued to trend positively” despite the Covid-19  pandemic, said the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM), which issues the indicator.

The stock price for Australia Securities Exchange-listed slot machine maker Aristocrat Leisure Ltd, increased by 8.4 percent month-on-month. Japan-listed Konami Holdings Corp experienced a 27.1 percent stock-price jump from July.

The firms recording the largest stock price gains in August were United States-based casino equipment maker and financial technology supplier, Everi Holdings Inc, with a gain of 36.6 percent; and casino technology and food safety equipment supplier TransAct Technologies Inc, up by 53.3 percent.

Australia-listed slot machine maker Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd was one of three manufacturers making a negative contribution to the August index. That was via a stock price that fell 7.3 percent judged month-on-month, and declined by 48.6 percent, measured year-on-year.

At the macroeconomic level, all three major U.S. stock indices expanded in August. The Dow Jones Industrial Average grew by 7.8 percent and the S&P 500 by 7.4 percent. The Nasdaq expanded by 10.8 percent, compared to the previous month.

The AGEM Index is produced in association with Applied Analysis LLC, a Nevada-, U.S.-based research firm.

