 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

BMM names ex-Aristocrat executive Navin Goel as COO

Dec 15, 2020 Industry Talk, Latest News, World  

BMM names ex-Aristocrat executive Navin Goel as COO

Gaming testing laboratory and technical consulting company BMM International LLC, known as BMM Testlabs, says it has appointed Navin Goel (pictured) as chief operations officer (COO).

According to a Monday press release from BMM, Mr Goel spent nine years as a senior vice president at Aristocrat Technologies Inc, the United States arm of Australian slot machine supplier Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. There he was responsible for functions including quality management globally, and managing the systems engineering team, according to BMM’s announcement.

“His industry experience, breadth of knowledge, and proven leadership make him very well-suited to advance BMM’s strategic initiatives,” said Martin Storm, chief executive of BMM, as quoted in the press notice.

Mr Goel was cited as saying he was “honoured” to be taking up the new appointment “at this challenging time for our industry”.

A number of investment analysts has highlighted that the disruption linked to the Covid-19 pandemic has opened opportunities for financial technology (fintech) and other forms of digital technology, to play a greater role in the traditional bricks and mortar casino industry.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Londoner Hotel opens bookings for stays from Jan 22, 2021

Londoner Hotel opens bookings for stays from Jan 22, 2021

Dec 15, 2020  

The newly-rebranded Macau casino resort the Londoner Macao opened bookings on Tuesday (December 15) for stays starting on January 22 next year at its freshly-themed Londoner Hotel, according to the...
Read More
Paradise Co halts Walkerhill ops amid Seoul virus alert

Paradise Co halts Walkerhill ops amid Seoul virus alert

Dec 15, 2020  

Moody’s says Wynn Macau Ltd fresh notes tally US$650mln

Moody’s says Wynn Macau Ltd fresh notes tally US$650mln

Dec 15, 2020  

Pick of the Day

"Singapore aims to vaccinate its entire population by end-2021. This will instill confidence in Singaporeans to visit Resorts World Sentosa again"

Samuel Yin Shao Yang
Analyst at Maybank Investment Bank Bhd