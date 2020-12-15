BMM names ex-Aristocrat executive Navin Goel as COO

Gaming testing laboratory and technical consulting company BMM International LLC, known as BMM Testlabs, says it has appointed Navin Goel (pictured) as chief operations officer (COO).

According to a Monday press release from BMM, Mr Goel spent nine years as a senior vice president at Aristocrat Technologies Inc, the United States arm of Australian slot machine supplier Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. There he was responsible for functions including quality management globally, and managing the systems engineering team, according to BMM’s announcement.

“His industry experience, breadth of knowledge, and proven leadership make him very well-suited to advance BMM’s strategic initiatives,” said Martin Storm, chief executive of BMM, as quoted in the press notice.

Mr Goel was cited as saying he was “honoured” to be taking up the new appointment “at this challenging time for our industry”.

A number of investment analysts has highlighted that the disruption linked to the Covid-19 pandemic has opened opportunities for financial technology (fintech) and other forms of digital technology, to play a greater role in the traditional bricks and mortar casino industry.