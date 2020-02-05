BMM names Romanian ex-minister to lead cybersecurity biz

Gaming testing laboratory and technical consulting company BMM International LLC, known as BMM Testlabs, says it has hired Alexandru Petrescu (pictured) to lead the firm’s global cybersecurity initiative. Mr Petrescu has held several ministerial position in Romania covering information technology and business. He will “promote BMM’s innovative cybersecurity solutions within the gaming industry and other select markets,” said the firm in a Monday press release.

The written announcement quoted BMM’s president and chief financial officer, Gene Chayevsky, as saying: “As a world-renowned technical and policy expert in the area of cybersecurity, Alex is a great addition to our management team. … With over 15 years of executive-level experience in the public and private sectors, he offers a wealth of knowledge and technical know-how that will help BMM remain at the forefront of cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions.”

According to BMM’s release, Mr Petrescu has held several positions with the Romanian government, including tenures as minister for communications and information society; minister for the business environment, trade and entrepreneurship; and minister for the economy. He also served as executive and non-executive manager of state-owned companies in Romania.

Monday’s statement also quoted Mr Petrescu as saying that BMM’s “unique capabilities in providing cybersecurity solutions for the gaming industry and other vulnerable sectors provides an exciting platform for BMM’s continued rapid growth”.

“I am honoured to join BMM to lead this exciting effort and look forward to working with my colleagues to provide exceptional service in this highly important area to BMM’s customers around the world,” he added.

BMM was established in 1981, employs about 400 people in 14 global locations and serves more than 460 jurisdictions, according to the company. In Asia, BMM has offices in Macau and Singapore.