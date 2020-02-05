Bulletproof promotes Chris Johnston to chief executive

Professional and technology services brand Bulletproof says Chris Johnston (pictured) will be its new chief executive, with effect from January 30. In a Tuesday press release, the company said that Mr Johnston had been “integral in driving Bulletproof growth while leading the company’s sales organisation”.

Canada-based Bulletproof is a subsidiary of gaming technology testing service and consultancy Gaming Laboratories International LLC (GLI). Bulletproof was founded in 2000 and focuses on information technology (IT) services, cybersecurity and quality assurance.

In Tuesday’s written announcement, Bulletproof said its long-time CEO and co-founder, Steven Burns, would be taking on the role of chairman and advisor to the company. In that position, “he will continue to be a trusted advisor to the senior leadership team,” stated the firm.

The release quoted Mr Burns as saying of the new CEO: “Chris has been involved in our company for some 10 years and has a great handle on who we are and, most importantly, who we can be.” Mr Burns added Mr Johnston had a “strong vision” for Bulletproof’s growth, building on “the potential and momentum” that the firm had generated in recent years.

According to the statement, Bulletproof currently has about 200 employees, and has seen its revenues double in the past three years. The company provides security, educational, and assurance services to casinos and lotteries worldwide.

The release also quoted James Maida, president and CEO of the GLI group, as saying: “I’m very happy that we have been able to secure Chris Johnston in the role of CEO. Chris has been instrumental in the growth of Bulletproof over the past few years and has a deep knowledge of the company and its capabilities.”

Bulletproof services are said to include: a round-the-clock security operations centre; cyber-security consulting; security and management for clients, outsourced to Bulletproof; and advanced communications. The GLI unit also offers Microsoft SharePoint and IT infrastructure services, vulnerability and penetration testing, software quality assurance testing, instructor-led training and custom “e-Learning” services, “learning management” systems, administration support and strategic product procurement.