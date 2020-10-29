Byron Yip promoted to president of Okada Manila

The promoter of the Philippine casino resort Okada Manila has promoted Byron Yip to president, succeeding Takashi Oya, the firm announced in a Tuesday press release. Mr Yip (pictured) served most recently as the company’s chief operating officer and was responsible for gaming operations.

Philippines-based Tiger Resort, Leisure and Entertainment Inc is responsible for the operations of Okada Manila. The company is a subsidiary of Japanese conglomerate Universal Entertainment Corp.

The release cited Hajime Tokuda, director-in-charge for overseas business at Universal Entertainment, as saying that the board of the Philippine entity had elected Mr Yip as president “effective immediately”.

Mr Yip’s “remarkable business leadership has led to the phenomenal growth of Okada Manila and made it a leading integrated resort in terms of gross gaming revenue in the Philippines,” said Mr Tokuda in his prepared remarks.

Mr Tokuda added: “We thank Mr Takashi Oya who has served as our co-vice chairman and president since March 12, 2019. Mr Oya will pursue his career outside Okada Manila and we wish him and his family all the best.”

Okada Manila said in September that the temporary closure order of its venue, in effect since March 15 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, had been “partially lifted”, so that gaming tables and slots can operate at “30 percent” capacity.

Tiger Resort Leisure and Entertainment also said in Tuesday’s release that Manuel Lazaro had been elected as the company’s chairperson, as an outcome of the firm’s annual stockholders’ meeting, held on October 23. Takako Okada and Antonio Cojuangco were elected as co-vice chairpersons, added the firm.