Casino consultancy GMA among new AGEM members

The Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM) says it has reached a new milestone for the size of its membership, with the addition of six organisations, taking the tally to 184.

The newcomers include Global Market Advisors LLC (GMA), a United States-based consultancy to business sectors including the gaming industry.

Also added to the roster is Japan’s Omron Corp. The latter is based in Kyoto, and makes products for electronic gaming machine manufacturers, including relays, switches, switch assemblies, sensors, lighting panels and motors.

Marcus Prater, the association’s executive director, was quoted in a Wednesday press release announcing the new members, as saying that as of the group’s new fiscal year on April 1, it had suspended the collection of dues this year for all existing members.

He described the move as “a small gesture of assistance for suppliers hit hard by the pandemic as we attempt to navigate this new landscape together”.

AGEM is a non-profit trade association representing manufacturers and suppliers from around the world working in fields covering respectively, electronic gaming devices, lotteries, systems, game content, table games, online technology, sports betting, key components and support products and services for the gaming industry.

One of the other new members flagged on Wednesday is professional services firm KPMG International, based in Amstelveen, in the Netherlands, and with an office in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the U.S.

It provides audit, tax and advisory services to public and private companies of all sizes, including ones with gaming interests, according to AGEM.

The other three new AGEM members are: Empire Technological Group Ltd, based in Las Vegas, a slots and table games supplier; Marker Trax, a Las Vegas-based software company; and Sparks Marketing Corp, also located in Las Vegas.