Casino op Bloomberry creates Covid-19 field hospital

A charitable arm of Asian casino operator and developer Bloomberry Resorts Corp has completed the conversion of an area at a Manila sports venue in the Philippines into an emergency facility for patients infected with Covid-19.
The 116-bed unit at the Rizal Memorial Sport Complex has been funded by Bloomberry Cultural Foundation Inc.
A second phase of work that started on Wednesday (April 8) will add a further 108 beds, and is likely to be completed by the end of the following week, according to media reports.
Bloomberry Resorts said in a statement on Wednesday it was “immensely proud” to help “fight the Covid-19 pandemic”.
On Tuesday the Philippine government said it had extended the anti-coronavirus lockdown of the country’s main island Luzon until April 30.
The customer care team at Bloomberry Resorts’ flagship property, Solaire Resort and Casino, one of the large-scale casino complexes at Entertainment City in the capital Manila, told GGRAsia on Wednesday that the casino – first shuttered in mid-March in line with pandemic control efforts – would remain closed until further notice.
Bloomberry Resorts also operates the Jeju Sun Hotel and Casino on Jeju island, South Korea. A notice on that property’s website on Wednesday said that venue was temporarily closed “until further notice” in order to “improve our facilities”.
The resort group is also developing a new casino resort at Quezon City in the Philippines.
