Casino op MGM China to pay most staff discretionary bonus

Macau casino operator MGM China Holdings Ltd announced on Monday that it was to pay a “discretionary bonus” to “eligible non-management” staff, adding that “over 90 percent” of its workers would receive it.

The measure is said to be equal to one month’s salary and will be paid in two instalments “before and after 2021 Chinese New Year,” which falls on February 12.

MGM China is 56-percent owned by United States-based casino operator MGM Resorts International.

Pansy Ho Chiu King, a shareholder in MGM China and co-chairperson and executive director of the firm, was quoted in a Monday release about the discretionary bonus, as saying the year 2020 – which saw the development of the Covid-19 pandemic – had been “full of challenges”.

She added: “We thank our team members from the bottom of our hearts for staying united, as well as being loyal,” in order to “contribute their best to the company”.

In early January, Sociedade de Jogos de Macau SA, the Macau operations unit of Hong Kong-listed casino firm SJM Holdings Ltd, said it would be paying its eligible employees what it termed “living subsidies” equivalent to “two months or 1.5 months” of salary.

The SJM group added the subsidies were to be settled “in two equal payments in January and July respectively, with the first payment to be made on 6 January 2021”.