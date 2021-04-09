China probed 17,000-plus cross-border gambling cases

Chinese police have investigated “more than 17,000 cross-border gambling and related cases” since 2020, when a series of national and special operations to tackle this type of activity was launched. That is according to data from the Ministry of Public Security, disclosed on Thursday, and quoted by state-owned news agency Xinhua.

The ministry added that, as part of its anti- cross-border gambling operations, “close to 110,000 suspects were apprehended,” reported Xinhua.

The report stated that, according to the ministry, the nationwide crackdown had “reversed the rising trend of cross-border gambling” affecting China.

Additional figures released by the ministry showed that the operations of “more than 3,400 online gambling platforms”, and “over 2,800 illegal payment platforms and underground banks” had been disrupted since 2020 by Chinese authorities.

The figures were disclosed during a special meeting on combatting cross-border gambling, Xinhua said. State Councilor and Minister of Public Security, Zhao Kezhi, attended the event, praising the achievements made so far on the this field. The official additionally said the “tough stance” against cross-border gambling should continue, resorting to the “most stringent measures” available.

Chinese authorities have been implementing a number of measures in recent times, in order to curb what China calls “cross-border gambling” activities. On Tuesday, China’s National Immigration Administration said it recently declared the passports of a number of people no longer valid, due to their alleged involvement in such activity. The people were also banned from exiting the country for three years.

Earlier this year the Chinese government had said it was adding more overseas destinations to its “blacklist system” regarding cross-border gambling tourism. It did not identify the places concerned.

Investment analysts have previously said China’s backlist system was seen as a warning to emerging gambling jurisdictions in Southeast Asia, such as Cambodia, the Philippines or Vietnam, and possibly also further afield, such as Australia.

China’s amended criminal code – that outlaws anyone assisting in “cross-border gambling” – came into effect from March 1 this year.