Construction of new Vietnam casino in 2021: promoter

Feb 26, 2020 Newsdesk Latest News, Rest of Asia, Top of the deck
A new casino complex within the premises of the KN Paradise Cam Ranh beach resort in Vietnam is expected to start construction “next year,” a spokesperson on behalf of the scheme’s promoter, real estate investor and developer KN Cam Ranh Co Ltd, told GGRAsia in an emailed statement on Tuesday.
“The casino is expected to develop (start construction) next year and to open Phase 1 within the next three years,” stated the spokesperson.
The scheme’s promoter said in a Tuesday press release that the Vietnamese government had “recently issued” an investment certificate allowing the project to develop a “large-scale casino complex” on its premises.
The statement said the company was allowed to develop a casino complex with an aggregate area of 16.2 hectares (40 acres), offering 200 gaming tables and 2,000 electronic gaming machines. KN Cam Ranh Co also stated its “formal intention” to develop a partnership with an international casino operator.
Tuesday’s release on behalf of KN Cam Ranh Co did not mention the project’s aggregate investment. The document also did not state if the resort would be able to cater for local gamblers as envisaged for some casino schemes under a trial policy pursued by the Vietnam government.
The KN Paradise Cam Ranh beach resort is located in Cam Ranh city, in Khanh Hoa province, the south-central coast region of Vietnam. It is said to be fewer than five minutes by road from the Cam Ranh International Airport, the main air hub serving Vietnam’s Nha Trang area.
The beach resort is to cover more than 800 hectares of land in Cam Ranh, and the firm’s plan includes extensive real estate development: a wide range of hospitality and residential properties; entertainment facilities; shops; amusement parks; and convention space.
Part of the development has already been realised. KN Golf Links (pictured) – a 27-hole Greg Norman-designed golf course – opened in October 2018 as part of the wider beach resort complex. The 327-room Wyndham Grand KN Paradise Cam Ranh hotel commenced operations in late 2019.
Feb 25, 2020
Feb 13, 2020
Feb 26, 2020
Feb 26, 2020
Feb 26, 2020Kangwon Land, the only casino resort in South Korea where the country’s nationals are allowed to gamble, has decided to extend the closure of its gaming venue until 6am on Saturday (February 29)....
Feb 26, 2020
Feb 26, 2020
Feb 14, 2020A straw poll by GGRAsia on the Macau government’s...
Dec 31, 2019Japan casino liberalisation will inch forward in 2020...
Dec 30, 2019Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) could see 2020...
Oct 11, 2019Macau’s six casino business licensees have a good chance...
Sep 20, 2019Premium mass, a Macau casino betting segment that carries...
(Click here for more)
”Our Macau operations ... are now being gradually reopened in accordance with certain limitations imposed by the Macau government to safeguard public health and in line with demand”
Macau casino operator Sands China