Covid-19 test cert to enter Macau casinos from July 15

Macau’s casino regulator said on Monday that it will require “all people who intend to enter” the city’s casinos not only to have their body temperature measured and to display a health-declaration statement, but also a certificate of a “valid nucleic acid test” proving freedom from Covid-19. The new measure will be applied from Wednesday (July 15), stated the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, a body also known as DICJ.

The statement did not clarify if casino staff would also be required to produce a Covid-19 test certificate starting from Wednesday. GGRAsia approached DICJ for clarification on that point, but had not received a reply by the time this story went online.

The regulator had said additionally that it would continue to conduct “rigorous inspections” in all of the city’s gaming venues, in order to ensure that all epidemic prevention measures are “strictly implemented,” in compliance with the guidelines and requirements of Macau’s health authorities.

In Monday’s statement, the DICJ said the government has urged casino operators to “maintain optimal air quality” in their respective venues, and to follow the recommended guidelines regarding circulation of fresh air.

The announcement also said that “all people who intend to enter” the non-gaming areas of the city’s resorts, and also the city’s hotels or guesthouses, would be required to have their body temperature measured, and to display a health-declaration statement. But no Covid-19 test certificate would be demanded for access to those places, according to DICJ’s statement.

Separately on Monday, it was announced that a ban on entering the city’s casinos that had applied to people who had been in Hubei in the 14 days prior to arrival in Macau would be removed from Tuesday (July 14). The ban had been in place since January 27.

On Monday it was also announced that a 14-day quarantine rule that applied to the majority of people travelling from Macau to neighbouring Guangdong province in the mainland would end from Wednesday.