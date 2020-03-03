 

Crown new group CEO Barton assumes director role

Crown Resorts Ltd told the Australian Securities Exchange on Tuesday that  the casino group’s recently-named group chief executive Ken Barton became a director of the firm that day.

Mr Barton was named as Crown Resorts’ group chief executive in late January. At that time, the casino operator had announced a reshuffle of its board and senior management. Notable changes included the then-executive chairman of the firm John Alexander stepping down to an alternative role as an executive director; and Helen Coonan, a board director and former senator in the Australian federal parliament, becoming chairman, but on a non-executive basis.

Crown Resorts is facing an inquiry about its suitability to hold a New South Wales gaming licence for its under-construction Crown Sydney resort in Sydney’s Barangaroo district. But the inquiry was temporarily halted from February 28 pending an appeal by that state’s attorney-general over a court ruling. That initial decision, by New South Wales Supreme Court, said the suitability inquiry did not have the powers of an Australian Royal Commission.

The casino firm also runs Crown Melbourne (pictured) in the state of Victoria, and Crown Perth in Western Australia.

