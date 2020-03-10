Everi CEO Rumbolz extends to 2022, new COO in rejig

Casino technology supplier Everi Holdings Inc has promoted Randy Taylor to the newly-created role of president and chief operating officer, and also secured the services of chief executive Michael Rumbolz via a 14-month contract extension, through to March 31, 2022.

A Monday announcement also said Mark Labay had been appointed executive vice president and chief financial officer, replacing Mr Taylor in those roles; while David Lucchese had been named executive vice president, sales, marketing and digital, following the retirement of Edward Peters. All the appointments are effective as of April 1.

Everi is a United States-based specialist in cash handling technology and electronic game content for the casino industry.

“These changes to the executive management team fortify our leadership capabilities and are the result of our organisational development and succession-planning initiatives,” said E. Miles Kilburn, board chairman, in prepared remarks in the announcement.

As well as extending his contract, Mr Rumbolz will “shift his primary focus towards Everi’s long-term strategic growth initiatives,” including support in terms of its “organisational development, corporate culture and technological innovation,” said the press release.

In his new role, Mr Taylor will have oversight of group operations, and will help guide the firm’s “growth-focused strategies,” said Everi.

Mr Labay has been with Everi for more than 17 years, most recently serving under Mr Taylor as senior vice president, finance and investor relations since April 2014. He will be responsible for implementing strategies to support Everi’s growth initiatives, according to Monday’s release.

In his new role, Mr Lucchese will be responsible for Everi’s global sales and customer care.

Mr Rumbolz said he was “excited” to work with the trio in their new roles, and also thanked Mr Peters for agreeing to hold a “transitional position through May 2021 to affect a smooth hand-off” with the group’s customers.

Earlier this month Everi reported a net loss of US$4.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with a profit of US$4.2 million a year earlier. The firm said the net loss was due to a pre-tax US$6.4-million charge related to a litigation settlement regarding to its “fintech” (financial technology) operations.