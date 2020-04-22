Ex-Aristocrat product boss Schneider going to Sci Games

Apr 22, 2020 Newsdesk Industry Talk, Latest News, World
Rich Schneider (pictured), most recently chief product officer at casino technology manufacturing brand Aristocrat, is to join fellow gaming technology supplier Scientific Games Corp “in mid-2021” as its chief product officer.
A Tuesday press release from Scientific Games said Mr Schneider would oversee the group’s product strategy, research and development planning and “further Scientific Games’ position” in the sector.
The new recruit is said to have 30 years of experience in the gaming technology field. At the Aristocrat group he led its creative studios, hardware development and product design. Mr Schneider has also held executive roles at gaming technology firms including Walker Digital Table Systems and International Game Technology Plc, according to the announcement.
He was additionally a founding member of the Gaming Standards Association – which earlier this year rebranded as the International Gaming Standards Association – and served for three years as its vice chairman.
“Rich’s expertise in design, development and gaming makes him the perfect complement to our Scientific Games leadership team,” said Scientific Games’ president and chief executive Barry Cottle in prepared remarks in Tuesday’s announcement
Matt Wilson, Scientific Games’ group chief executive of gaming – himself a recent recruit from Aristocrat – was also quoted saying Mr Schneider had previously “overseen complex transformations of product organisations and our team will benefit greatly from his expertise and leadership”.
