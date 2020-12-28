 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Ex-Sci Games president – Greater China leaving LVS board

Dec 28, 2020 Industry Talk, Latest News  

Ex-Sci Games president – Greater China leaving LVS board

Xuan Yan, a board member at United States-based casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS), is to leave the role after fewer than 18 months.

A December 23 filing said Mr Yan, a former president – Greater China Region at casino equipment supplier Scientific Games Corp, would leave the casino group’s board on December 31, due to “other professional commitments”.

The filing added – indirectly citing Mr Yan – that he was “extremely proud of his association with the company because it is such a well-run and socially-responsible organisation”.

His appointment to the Las Vegas Sands board had been announced in September 2019.

The December 23 statement mentioning Mr Yan’s exit, said Nora Jordan would join the Las Vegas Sands board on January 1 next year as a non-employee director.

The company is parent of Macau casino operator Sands China Ltd. A unit of Las Vegas Sands also promotes the Marina Bay Sands casino resort in Singapore.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

China new penalties for aiding overseas bets from March 1

China new penalties for aiding overseas bets from March 1

Dec 28, 2020  

China’s National People’s Congress (pictured in a library photo) has via its Standing Committee, given final approval to an amendment to the country’s criminal law, so that anyone...
Read More
Macau hotel occupancy up Dec, Nov arrivals slow m-o-m

Macau hotel occupancy up Dec, Nov arrivals slow m-o-m

Dec 28, 2020  

Several RWS non-gaming sites at capacity: Genting

Several RWS non-gaming sites at capacity: Genting

Dec 28, 2020  

Pick of the Day


US$765.9 million

Net amount to be raised by Macau casino operator Wynn Macau Ltd from a fresh add-on issuance of senior unsecured notes