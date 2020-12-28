Ex-Sci Games president – Greater China leaving LVS board

Xuan Yan, a board member at United States-based casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS), is to leave the role after fewer than 18 months.

A December 23 filing said Mr Yan, a former president – Greater China Region at casino equipment supplier Scientific Games Corp, would leave the casino group’s board on December 31, due to “other professional commitments”.

The filing added – indirectly citing Mr Yan – that he was “extremely proud of his association with the company because it is such a well-run and socially-responsible organisation”.

His appointment to the Las Vegas Sands board had been announced in September 2019.

The December 23 statement mentioning Mr Yan’s exit, said Nora Jordan would join the Las Vegas Sands board on January 1 next year as a non-employee director.

The company is parent of Macau casino operator Sands China Ltd. A unit of Las Vegas Sands also promotes the Marina Bay Sands casino resort in Singapore.