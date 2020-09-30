FBM teams with Pagcor to help Manila jeepney drivers

FBM, a maker of casino slot machines and an international specialist in electronic bingo machines, has collaborated with the Philippine casino regulator to provide assistance to drivers of that nation’s iconic transport essential, the jeepney.

FBM, which has a strong market presence in the Philippines, teamed with the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor) to provide key supplies to the drivers, who saw their business hit during a temporary suspension of public transport in Metro Manila amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a Wednesday press release by Pagcor, an FBM unit, FBM Gaming and Amusement Philippines Inc, provider of a digital platform that caters to the online gaming market, donated essential kits (examples pictured) containing food, facemasks and alcohol gels to jeepney drivers from the Paranaque and Pasay districts of Metro Manila.

Rui Francisco, founder of FBM, said in prepared remarks carried in the announcement: “The jeepneys are one of the symbols of the Philippines’ culture and economy. After realising the tremendous effect of the pandemic on the jeepney drivers, we decided to organise a donation distribution with Pagcor, to help them and their families.”

On Tuesday, 600 essential-supplies kits were delivered in Paranaque. On Wednesday, Andrea Domingo, chairman and chief executive of Pagcor, attended an event that saw the distribution of a further 1,200 essential-supplies kits.

In April, it was announced that FBM had donated PHP20 million (about US$412,500) via Pagcor, to four Philippine public health institutions tackling Covid-19.