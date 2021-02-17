Feb flights maybe 30 pct up on Jan says Macau airport

Macau International Airport (pictured in file photo) is likely to handle 1,128 commercial flight movements for the 28 days of February, or approximately 40 a day. While for the the 31 days of January, the airport handled an aggregate of 870 commercial flight movements, or about 28 a day.

The estimated February commercial flight movements would represent 29.7 percent increase when compared to the aggregate flight movements recorded in January. According to data provided to GGRAsia by the airport operator, most of the February flights are for destinations in mainland China, the only place to have a largely quarantine-free travel bubble with Macau.

The February flight estimate is based on applications made by airlines, said Macau International Airport Co Ltd, a body also known as CAM. The firm noted the eventual February flight tally could be affected by the Macau government’s advice to the local public warning against non-essential trips outside the city during the Chinese New Year break; as well as by the airlines’ finalised arrangements.

Macau airport had in January handled an average daily of 28 flight movements, which marked a 12.6 percent decrease compared to the previous month.

A majority of the destinations served in January was also in mainland China, according to CAM.

They included: Shanghai, by respectively Air Macau, China Eastern Airlines, Shanghai Airlines, Spring Airlines and Juneyao Airlines; and Hangzhou, served by Air Macau and Xiamen Airlines.

Other mainland cities linked to in January were: Beijing, Nanjing, Chengdu, Xiamen, Changzhou, Ningbo, Wenzhou, Chongqing, Taiyuan, Tianjin, Nanning, Jieyang, and Yiwu; all via Air Macau.

The Chinese cities of Jinjiang and Fuzhou – both in Fujian province – were also among the January flight destinations, served by Xiamen Airlines. During that month, Air China had flights connecting Macau to Wuhan.

The other destination served during January was Taipei in Taiwan, via services run respectively by Air Macau, EVA Air and Starlux Airlines, according to CAM. In that month, the Macau airport has also handled charter flights run by Philippine Airlines, Air Macau and Air Asia, which has respectively served the destination of Manila, Tokyo and Kuala Lumpur.