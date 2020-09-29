Former Barclays exec Throsby joins board of Scientific Games

A former chief executive at United Kingdom-based Barclays Bank Plc has been appointed as an independent director at casino games and lottery services provider Scientific Games with effect from Thursday (October 1).

The arrival of Tim Throsby, an Australian who until March last year headed Barclays Bank Plc and Barclays International – two units of banking group Barclays Plc – will take the membership of Scientific Games’ board’s to nine, according to a Monday press release.

On September 14, United States-listed Scientific Games had announced that control of the group was changing hands, with the sale of a 34.9-percent stake – that had been held by financier Ronald Perelman – to other parties including Caledonia, a global investment firm that had also at some stage been an investor in the Australian slot machine brand Aristocrat.

Following the deal, Jamie Odell, a former chief executive of Aristocrat Leisure Ltd, was brought in to Scientific Games as its executive chair.

“We are delighted to have a financial leader of Tim’s calibre join our board,” Mr Odell was quoted as saying in prepared remarks in Monday’s release.

He added: “I’m confident Scientific Games will greatly benefit from his expertise as we continue to execute on our strategy to drive growth across our business and unlock value for our stakeholders.”