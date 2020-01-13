Former Nevada regulator head Becky Harris joins GMA

Former chairwoman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, Becky Harris (pictured in file photo), is joining gaming consultancy Global Market Advisors, LLC (GMA) as its regulatory, policy, and legal consultant, announced GMA in a Friday written statement.

In her role as chairwoman of the Neva Gaming Control Board, Ms Harris oversaw a number of “important and controversial matters” and “key regulatory issues”, the gaming consultancy noted in the statement.

The statement quoted Steve Gallaway, GMA’s managing partner, as saying: “The depth and experience that Becky brings to our team is extraordinary as we continue to work with our clients around the globe. From sports betting to overall regulation, Becky continues to be a leader in gaming, and that will only strengthen our ability to serve our clients.”

GMA has produced a number of white papers covering the casino industry, including in Asia. The firm has also acted as a consultant on a number of casino investment projects.

The gaming consultancy says it “has a significant history in advising clients in South Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Macau, Japan, Taiwan, Philippines, Cambodia and Eastern Russia”. The firm also serves clients in North America’s casino gaming and hospitality sectors.

Friday’s release also quoted Ms Harris as saying: “I appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with GMA and their current and future partners in helping to set the standard around the globe for models in policy and regulation.”

Ms Harris is a distinguished fellow in Gaming and Leadership with the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) International Gaming Institute. She is also a non-executive director for Australia’s Pointsbet Holdings Ltd.