Former Sands exec joins MdME in tech lawyer role

Macau-based MdME Lawyers announced on Thursday of the hiring of Victoria White, a former executive at Macau casino operator Sands China Ltd and at Marina Bay Sands, one of Singapore’s two casino resorts run by a unit of the Sands parent, Las Vegas Sands Corp, as the firm’s special counsel and technology legal expert.

With her new role at the law group, Ms White is to help MdME on matters concerning the “digital economy, emerging technologies and data solutions”, according to a Thursday announcement.

Her LinkedIn biography states Ms White held director-level marketing roles for Sands China from 2017 until earlier this year. Prior to that, she was at Marina Bay Sands from 2016 to 2017.

Before Ms White joined the casino sector, she had worked for ten years as a lawyer in the intellectual property and information technology law practice of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP in Hong Kong, according to MdME. The latter said she has special knowledge of fields including the use and regulation of digital technologies; data optimisation; e-commerce; and digital payments.

MdME’s clients – spanning the finance, gaming and retail sectors – had to adapt to “an unprecedented use of technology,” said Rui Pinto Proença, managing partner, in prepared remarks in the release.

“This will enable growth but also pose critical legal challenges,” he added.

He further noted: “We are very fortunate to have Victoria joining us. Her expertise and experience will be extremely valuable to our clients when embracing digital transformation.”