G2E Asia 2021 delayed to August from May, amid pandemic

Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia, a casino industry trade fair and conference that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic had been held annually in Macau since 2007, is to push back the date of the 2021 edition to August 17 to 19 inclusive, the promoters said in a Thursday press release. It will continue to take place at the Venetian Macao.

The event had been scheduled for May 25 to 27 inclusive.

Reed Exhibitions and the American Gaming Association said the rescheduling followed “ongoing consultation with our exhibitors and the Macau government”.

The 2020 edition was retimed twice from its planned May slot, then dropped entirely from that year’s calendar, due to the pandemic.

Macau is currently imposing restrictions on anyone from an overseas country to enter the city, as part of a range of local countermeasures against Covid-19.

An August slot for the 2021 edition would “allow exhibitors and attendees more time to plan for their participation in light of continued Covid-19-related commercial and travel restrictions,” said Thursday’s press release on behalf of G2E Asia.

Josephine Lee, chief operating officer at Reed Exhibitions China, was quoted as saying that “an August event provides the best opportunity to showcase the calibre of educational content and create the valuable marketplace that our industry has come to expect from G2E Asia.”

“We look forward to bringing the gaming community together at G2E Asia, as the industry continues to recover from the devastating impacts of Covid-19.”

The trade show said “additional details” of the August version would be “shared as they become available”.