G2E Las Vegas casino trade show to go ahead, say backers

Global Gaming Expo (G2E), a casino industry trade show and conference usually held annually in the autumn in Las Vegas, Nevada in the United States, will go ahead as planned this year despite Covid-19, say the promoters.

An open letter to the industry from the American Gaming Association and Reed Exhibitions said the G2E organisers were “working hard to deliver a safe and productive show”.

The event is scheduled for October 5 to 8 at Sands Expo (pictured) at the Venetian Las Vegas, a property run by casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp.

The G2E branding is also associated with a trade show usually held annually in Macau. G2E Asia 2020 has been put back twice due to the pandemic crisis, and is currently scheduled for December.

A Philippines version of G2E – called G2E Asia @ the Philippines – is currently scheduled for November 3 to 4 at the Marriott Manila at Resorts World Manila, a casino resort operated as a venture between Genting Hong Kong Ltd and local conglomerate Alliance Global Group Inc. An inaugural edition of the event took place in December last year.

The G2E event in Las Vegas usually draws a global crowd, as well as from the United States domestic gaming market.

The website of the U.S.-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that as of June 15, a number of decrees issued by the U.S. leader, President Donald Trump, either restricted or banned travel to the U.S. by foreign nationals arriving from certain countries.

CDC noted, citing the orders, that “with specific exceptions” foreign nationals who have been in a number of countries during the 14 days prior to an intended trip to the United States, would not be permitted to enter. The list includes China – excluding the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau; European countries in the so-called Schengen Area, encompassing most of Western Europe; plus the United Kingdom; the Republic of Ireland; and Brazil.

G2E’s letter, quoted by several media outlets, said the organisers were “committed to organising events in line with up-to-date guidance from public health officials, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, state and local governments, and the protocols put in place by our network of venue partners”.