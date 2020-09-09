Galaxy Entertainment distances itself from online sites

Macau-based casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd has stated that the group has “no affiliations” to any online gambling and betting sites, warning the public about fraudulent websites that could be exploiting the company’s brands. The company did not identify any specific websites or betting platforms in its Tuesday statement.

The company said in a notice published on its website that Galaxy Entertainment and the group’s properties – Galaxy Macau, Broadway Macau and StarWorld Hotel – “have no affiliations with any online gambling and betting sites, nor have we directly or indirectly authorised any websites and/or related companies to carry out any form of online gambling and betting activities for and on behalf” of the group.

The company urged people suspecting they had discovered a “fake gambling and betting website”, to contact the police. It also urged people to tell the police if they were “approached by any suspicious persons claiming to be in any way connected with Galaxy Entertainment,” in relation to “such fake illegal gambling and betting websites”.

Online-delivered casino gambling is not a regulated product in the Macau market. The Covid-19 pandemic has been touted in some quarters as an opportunity for bricks and mortar casino operators and their host jurisdictions to re-examine their business practices by allowing some forms of online gaming.

In Tuesday’s statement, Galaxy Entertainment said it “should not be responsible for any losses or damages that may result from any individual or entity’s access to and/or use of fake websites.”

It added it could take legal action against those infringing on its corporate identity and exploiting the use of its brands without authorisation.

It is not the first time a Macau-based casino operator has faced such problems. A number of Macau-based gaming firms has warned the public previously about fraudulent websites exploiting their respective brands.