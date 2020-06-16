General quarantine extended in Metro Manila to June 30

A general community quarantine in the Metro Manila area of the Philippine capital (pictured) has been extended to June 30 as a countermeasure against Covid-19, said on Monday Harry Roque, the spokesperson for the country’s leader President Rodrigo Duterte.

The measure was due to have expired at the end of the day on Monday (June 15).

It was not immediately clear what impact the decision would have on casino resorts in Manila. They have been shuttered since mid-March.

GGRAsia contacted all the main casino resorts in Manila: City of Dreams Manila, run by a unit of Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd; Okada Manila, run by a unit of Japan’s Universal Entertainment Corp; Solaire Resort and Casino, operated by a unit of Bloomberry Resorts Corp; and Resorts World Manila, run as a venture between casino cruise ship operator Genting Hong Kong Ltd and local conglomerate Alliance Global Group Inc, seeking clarification on what the extension of the general community quarantine might mean for their gaming and non-gaming business.

Information carried on the website of the Philippine Ministry of Health indicated that 490 new cases of Covid-19 had been reported on Monday, bringing the national total of cases to 26,420 as of that date.

The website further stated that 19,070 cases remained active, 6,252 people were confirmed as recovered from the disease, and a total of 1,098 people had died.