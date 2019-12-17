Genting gets ex-Wynn exec DeSalvio for NY operations

Malaysia-based gaming conglomerate Genting group has appointed Bob DeSalvio (pictured) as president of Genting New York state, where he will oversee operations of the group’s two casino resorts there: Resorts World Catskills and Resorts World Casino New York City.

The Monday announcement was the first major move since the operator of Resorts World Catskills – Empire Resorts Inc – was acquired in November by entities controlled by Malaysian gaming dynasty the Lim family. According to previous regulatory filings, the move was part of an exercise to take loss-making Empire Resorts private.

Mr DeSalvio stepped down in October as president of Encore Boston Harbor, fewer than five months after the opening of Wynn Resorts Ltd’s newest property.

Monday’s release quoted Lim Kok Thay, founder of the Genting group, as saying: “Bob DeSalvio has a proven track record creating and implementing successful marketing and growth strategies in the gaming and hospitality industries.”

Mr Lim added: “Bob’s operational expertise combined with his unique ability to recognise industry trends and adapt to fast-evolving consumer demands will help accelerate growth at Resorts World Catskills and Resorts World Casino New York City.”

Before Encore Boston Harbor, Mr DeSalvio spent eight years as president of Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem, at the time part of Las Vegas Sands Corp’s portfolio.

According to the release, Mr DeSalvio also served in executive marketing roles for more than 20 years in several casino properties across the United States.

The statement also quoted Mr DeSalvio as saying: “Resorts World Casino New York City and Resorts World Catskills represent the future of gaming and hospitality in New York State … It’s an honour to join Genting, which has proven, with the success of Resorts World Casino New York City, that gaming in New York is full of untapped potential, and I am excited to be on the frontlines of the action.”

Ryan Eller, who served as chief executive of Empire Resorts, will step down following a brief transition period, according to the release. Edward Farrell will continue in his role as president of Genting Americas Inc, and will assist Mr DeSalvio with the integration of Resorts World Catskills into Genting’s operations. Scott Molina will remain president of Resorts World Casino New York City, reporting to Mr DeSalvio, said Genting.