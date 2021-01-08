Genting Highlands canteen workers positive for Covid-19

Malaysia’s only casino complex, Resorts World Genting, says several workers from the property’s staff canteens tested positive for Covid-19 in early January. It did not disclose the number of employees that had tested positive.

The casino property – located at Genting Highlands, an upland area near the country’s capital, Kuala Lumpur – remains open within its pandemic-period safe-operation standards.

“The affected workers were detected during our regular health and safety screening and were immediately isolated,” said on Thursday the website of Resorts World Genting. The gaming complex (pictured in a file photo) is operated by Genting Malaysia Bhd.

“We have thoroughly sanitised and disinfected the staff canteens as well as any areas frequented by the workers. These canteens are not accessible to the public,” stated the announcement.

It added: “Contact tracing is in progress and for precaution, we have asked that some employees who have been to these canteens, be accommodated separately for a certain period. Meanwhile, we have reported the matter to the Ministry of Health and will work closely with the authority to address this.”

The resort said government-recommended standard operating procedures continued to be implemented “and will be continuously reviewed and enhanced to ensure a safe and healthy environment for all in Resorts World Genting.” Such measures include wearing a face mask and observing physical distancingrecommendations, it added.

In late December, Resorts World Genting said in a notice that the venue was not covered by a so-called Enhanced Movement Control Order imposed in a nearby area, by the government in order to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

The gaming complex said in a November notice that one employee from the property’s security department had tested positive for Covid-19. “All close contacts of this case have completed the required medical treatment, quarantine period and tests, prior to resuming duties,” it said in a subsequent statement.