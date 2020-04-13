Genting Highlands casino pause extended again, to Apr 28

Apr 13, 2020 Newsdesk Latest News, Rest of Asia, Top of the deck
The promoter of the Resorts World Genting tourism complex – including the only licensed casino venue in Malaysia – said in a notice posted on the property’s website that a shutdown of operations would be extended until April 28.
The notice by Genting Malaysia Bhd said this was due to Malaysia’s prime minister having extended until that date what that nation terms a movement control order, part of efforts to stem the further spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The operator of Resorts World Genting (pictured) – a resort with theme parks and which is located at Genting Highlands near Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur – said the closure also applied to several non-gaming resorts it runs in that country: Resorts World Awana, Resorts World Kijal and Resorts World Langkawi.
“Operations in our resorts will resume upon the lifting of the movement control order,” said the firm.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and make the necessary announcements as more information becomes available,” added the update.
Genting Malaysia had confirmed the initial March 18 to March 31 closure of the casino resort and its other Malaysian non-gaming resorts, in a March 17 filing to Bursa Malaysia. In late March, Resorts World Genting said the shutdown would be extended to April 14.
The government of Malaysia on Friday extended movement and travel restrictions for another two weeks until April 28, as part of efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak even as the country reported a slowdown in new infections.
Malaysia has the highest number of coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia, reporting 4,683 cases with 76 deaths as of noon on Sunday, according to data from the nation’s Ministry of Health.
Apr 13, 2020
Apr 13, 2020
Apr 14, 2020
Apr 13, 2020
Apr 09, 2020The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has led to increased...
Feb 14, 2020A straw poll by GGRAsia on the Macau government’s...
Dec 31, 2019Japan casino liberalisation will inch forward in 2020...
Dec 30, 2019Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) could see 2020...
Oct 11, 2019Macau’s six casino business licensees have a good chance...
Apr 14, 2020The Widus Group, owner and developer of the Widus Hotel and Casino complex in Clark Freeport Zone, in the Philippines, says the first phase of the expansion of its complex has an estimated cost of...
Apr 13, 2020
(Click here for more)
"Regarding Inspire [in South Korea], work continues and we are working toward our 2022 goal"
Mario Kontomerkos
Chief executive of U.S.-based tribal casino operator Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment