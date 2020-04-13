Genting Highlands casino pause extended again, to Apr 28

The promoter of the Resorts World Genting tourism complex – including the only licensed casino venue in Malaysia – said in a notice posted on the property’s website that a shutdown of operations would be extended until April 28.

The notice by Genting Malaysia Bhd said this was due to Malaysia’s prime minister having extended until that date what that nation terms a movement control order, part of efforts to stem the further spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The operator of Resorts World Genting (pictured) – a resort with theme parks and which is located at Genting Highlands near Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur – said the closure also applied to several non-gaming resorts it runs in that country: Resorts World Awana, Resorts World Kijal and Resorts World Langkawi.

“Operations in our resorts will resume upon the lifting of the movement control order,” said the firm.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and make the necessary announcements as more information becomes available,” added the update.

Genting Malaysia had confirmed the initial March 18 to March 31 closure of the casino resort and its other Malaysian non-gaming resorts, in a March 17 filing to Bursa Malaysia. In late March, Resorts World Genting said the shutdown would be extended to April 14.

The government of Malaysia on Friday extended movement and travel restrictions for another two weeks until April 28, as part of efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak even as the country reported a slowdown in new infections.

Malaysia has the highest number of coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia, reporting 4,683 cases with 76 deaths as of noon on Sunday, according to data from the nation’s Ministry of Health.