Genting Highlands casino resort shutdown extended to Apr 14

The Resorts World Genting tourism complex – including the only licensed casino venue in Malaysia (pictured) – said in a notice posted on its customer website that a shutdown of operations would be extended until April 14.

The notice said this was due to Malaysia’s prime minister having extended until that date what that nation terms a movement control order, part of efforts to control locally the further spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its associated Covid-19 infection.

Resorts World Genting – a resort with theme parks and which is located at Genting Highlands near Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur – said the closure also applied to several non-gaming resorts it runs in that country: Resorts World Awana, Resorts World Kijal and Resorts World Langkawi.

“Operations in our resorts will resume upon the lifting of the movement control order,” said Resorts World Genting.

“We will continue to assess the situation on a daily basis and make the necessary announcements as more information becomes available,” added the update.

Genting Malaysia Bhd – the operator of Resorts World Genting – had confirmed the initial March 18 to March 31 closure of the casino resort and its other Malaysian non-gaming resorts, in a March 17 filing to Bursa Malaysia.

The group’s 2018 annual report, published in April last year, affirmed that its Malaysia casino licence is renewable every three months.