GGRAsia moderating G2E Asia Safety & Security online panel

GGRAsia, a provider of business-to-business news for the Asia-Pacific casino industry, is moderating on Wednesday (September 16) at 4pm Macau time, the latest content of the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia Online Conference 2020.

The session, called “Safety and Security”, is a component of the “Roadmap to Growth” series organised by G2E Asia. The latter normally holds annually an in-person casino trade show and conference in Macau.

This year’s online series – part of the G2E Asia brand’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the many regional and worldwide restrictions on travel – aims to help casino operators with ideas for managing business, after what for some has been a lengthy period of closure.

Moderator Michael Grimes, a principal at GGRAsia, will be joined for the session by three representatives of safety and security technology suppliers: Dave Dalleske, vice president of sales, Asia Pacific, for Synectics, which is involved in areas including casino surveillance technology; Martin Woodhouse, head of Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, for Traka / ASSA ABLOY, which is involved in areas including management of secure access; and Chris Chan, head of cyber security research, UDomain, a specialist in data and digital security.

The session will look at topics including how casino operators might be able to get more out of the safety and security technology they already have.

To register to participate in today’s session, go to https://www.g2easia.com/en-gb/G2EAsiaOnlineConference.html.

The next in-person edition of G2E Asia is scheduled for May 25 to 27, 2021, at Cotai Expo at the Venetian Macao casino resort in Macau.