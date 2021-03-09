GLI boss Maida hosting web interviews with casino experts

Gaming technology testing service and consultancy, Gaming Laboratories International LLC, known as GLI, is to launch on Thursday (March 11) a series of online interviews featuring its president and chief executive, James Maida (pictured in a file photo), in conversation with casino-industry experts.

“Illuminating Conversations”, will explore trends in the sector.

The first session, streamed on Thursday, features Todd Eilers, principal of casino-industry research and consultancy firm, Eilers & Krejcik Gaming LLC, discussing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and likely developments from it.

Subsequent editions will include respectively Vitus Evans, executive director at the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission in Jamaica; Ernest Stevens, chairman of the National Indian Gaming Association; and Neil Spencer, managing director of Australia-based Gaming Consultants International.

“We created the Illuminating Conversations series to bring gaming’s most innovative, ingenious and prescient leaders together for a discussion of what’s working now, what lies ahead in the near and distant future, and how we can work together to make the industry even better,” said Mr Maida, in remarks included in a Monday release from GLI.