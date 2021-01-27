Goldstein confirmed chair, Dumont COO at Las Vegas Sands

Robert Goldstein (pictured) was confirmed on Tuesday as chairman and chief executive of United States-based casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp.

He was also affirmed in a Wednesday filing in Hong Kong by the group’s Macau business unit, Sands China Ltd, as chairman and CEO of that firm, with effect from that day.

Mr Goldstein had been acting chairman and acting CEO of the parent firm since January 7, when it had been announced that Sheldon Adelson, founding chairman and CEO, was on medical leave for treatment for cancer. Mr Adelson died on January 11.

According to the Tuesday announcement of Las Vegas Sands, Patrick Dumont, a son-in-law of Mr Adelson, has become president and chief operating officer (COO). Those posts were previously held by Mr Goldstein.

Mr Dumont had been an executive vice president and the chief financial officer (CFO) of the group.

The statement said Randy Hyzak would now serve as group CFO. Mr Hyzak had worked as a senior vice president and chief accounting officer, since joining Las Vegas Sands in March 2016.

As well as having operations in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Macau, the group is also the promoter of the Marina Bay Sands casino resort in Singapore.

Mr Goldstein said in prepared comments in the release that the group’s late founder would “expect nothing less than an aggressive pursuit of the work he started.” As new chairman, Mr Goldstein said he was “determined to lead this company forward in a way that best honours his [Mr Adelson's] vision”.

Mr Dumont said in prepared remarks that the casino group would continue “supporting our people and the local communities in which we operate, reinvesting in our current markets, producing strong returns for our shareholders and aggressively pursuing new development opportunities”.

At Sands China, Mr Goldstein had been the acting chairman and acting CEO, as well as an executive director and acting chairman of the unit’s nomination committee, since January 7, according to the Hong Kong filing.

That announcement said Las Vegas Sands “currently” controlled “approximately 69.93 percent of the voting rights” in Sands China.

The Londoner Macao, the group’s revamped and rebranded Sands Cotai Central resort, is to have a first-phase launch on February 8.