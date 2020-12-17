Govt gives Jeju Dream Tower hotel a permit for Dec 18 launch

The authorities in Jeju city, the capital of the South Korean holiday island Jeju, said on Thursday they had issued a tourism accommodation business registration certificate to the Grand Hyatt Jeju hotel within the Jeju Dream Tower development (pictured in an artist’s rendering), enabling the hotel to open to the public on Friday (December 18) as scheduled. That is according to Yonhap news agency.

Grand Hyatt Jeju features 1,600 all-suite rooms. The property also offers 14 restaurants and bars, and “world-class hotel amenities and recreational facilities,” according to previous statements by the promoter.

Jeju Dream Tower – promoted by Lotte Tour Development Co Ltd – is expected eventually to have a foreigner-only casino.

Lotte Tour Development plans to move its current casino licence from Jeju Lotte Hotel to Jeju Dream Tower. The relocation includes an expansion of the casino area from 1,175 square metres (12,648 sq. feet) – featuring five table games and 51 gaming machines – to 5,367 sq. metres, with 150 table games and 300 machines, according to previous information from the promoter.

The Grand Hyatt Jeju hotel licence was issued under the tourism promotion legislation of Jeju – a semi-autonomous region of South Korea.

According to the requirements, such a permit applies to hotels with at least 30 rooms, and which must be providing services to overseas tourists as well as domestic ones.

The local government said it anticipated the facility would have a positive economic multiplier effect and help expand the local job market.