Grant Chum now Sands China COO, Wong remains president

Macau casino operator Sands China Ltd has appointed Grant Chum Kwan Lock as the firm’s chief operating officer (COO), with effect from Friday (February 21). Wilfred Wong Ying Wai remains as Sands China’s president, stated the company in a Friday filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

Mr Wong has been Sands China’s president since November 1, 2015. He had also served as the firm’s COO since November that year.

Mr Chum was since March 2015 Sands China’s chief of staff, according to Friday’s filing. The executive joined the group in July 2013, then as senior vice president for global gaming strategy at the parent company, U.S.-based Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Prior to joining Las Vegas Sands, Mr Chum was engaged in various roles at UBS Investment Bank for 14 years, including working as the bank’s head of Hong Kong equity research from 2010 to 2013, and head of China equity research from 2007 to 2010, noted Friday’s filing. Mr Chum was also responsible for Asia gaming equity research from 2006 to 2013 for UBS.

In Friday’s filing, Sands China stated that Mr Wong was reappointed as the firm’s president, a role aimed at helping the company reach “strategic objectives” in Macau as well as in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

The same filing also announced that Dylan James Williams will become Sands China’s general counsel, in addition to his role as company secretary. He had served as Sands China’s senior vice president of legal and company secretary since January 2017.