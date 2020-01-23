GSA name change reflects global role, holding Japan seminar

The Gaming Standards Association, a specialist technical advisor regarding electronic gaming machine technology and digital infrastructure for the casino and betting industries, says it is changing its name to reflect its worldwide role.

It will from now on be known as the International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA), the body said in a Wednesday press release.

The same announcement stated its Japan unit – which was set up last year – would hold what was termed a “gaming educational seminar” for invited guests on January 28 in Tokyo.

Attendees from the association will include Takeshi Kaji, managing director of the Japan office, Peter DeRaedt, IGSA president, and Mark Pace, managing director for the Europe office.

Messrs DeRaedt and Pace will speak at the event about the work of the association – over its 22-year history -– done on behalf of the gaming industry, and the importance of shared technical standards across the sector.

Mr Kaji will tell attendees at the Tokyo event about how the association’s expertise will be of benefit to the nascent Japanese casino industry.

The association outlined in Wednesday’s release that the role of its Japan unit was to give guidance to existing Japanese businesses, manufacturers, suppliers and those that wish to enter the gaming industry, on “up to date, accepted practices and standards,” within the sector globally.

“IGSA seeks to educate the industry on experiences gained and reasons that our members opted to create a set of standards,” said Mr DeRaedt in prepared comments contained in the release.

“IGSA’s mission is to provide unbiased information to the benefit of all parties: regulators, suppliers and operators,” he added.

“Working as a guide to all entities, we will support the optimal development of a unique and sustainable Japanese market,” added the association’s Japan managing director, Mr Kaji.

As well as its Japan presence, IGSA has offices in Europe, Macau in Asia, and North America.

GSA members include casino operators, gaming suppliers, gaming-related associations, regulators and higher education institutions.