Highest Macau daily arrivals since pandemic start says govt

Macau recorded on Friday its highest daily total of visitor arrivals since the advent at the start of last year of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to data released on Saturday by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO).

The tally on Friday was 32,647, up 1,309 percent year-on-year. It beat also the previous daily record for 2021, which had been 32,016, on Saturday, March 20.

For the week of March 20 to March 26, an aggregate of 189,843 arrivals was recorded, representing an average daily volume of 27,120 visitors.

The two figures represented respectively, a jump of 109.5 percent and 77.8 percent, compared to the Chinese New Year holiday period, and for the whole of February.

The week of March 20 to March 26, also represented the highest weekly record of visitor arrivals since the advent of Covid-19, stated MGTO.

“The figures suggest a steady upward trend in visitor arrivals recently, while a greater flow of visitors can be observed in local tourist districts,” said the tourism bureau in its statement.

The average length of visitor stay rose by 0.3 day from January to 1.9 days in February, added MGTO.

The organisation said recently it had been tapping mainland consumer markets outside Macau’s neighbouring province, Guangdong, in order to boost the tally of overnight visitors.

In mid-March, the city’s government announced a new economic stimulus package for this year, including measures to support the city’s tourism and hotel sector.