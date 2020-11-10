IGT casino floor system for Versaces Club in Hanoi

Gaming and lottery services and products provider International Game Technology Plc (IGT) announced on Monday that its IGT Advantage CMS casino management system had been selected for the gaming floor at Bao Son International Hotel Versaces Club in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The system will be used to operate the venue’s “loyalty programme, monitor and optimise its casino floor, and perform a range of other essential functions,” said a press release from IGT.

In addition, Versaces Club has implemented the IGT Advantage Lucky Coin module for managing bonuses offered to players, “to enhance the property’s player loyalty programme,” added IGT.

Nguyen Truong Son, president of Bao Son Tourism and Construction Investment Group Joint Stock Co, was quoted as saying on the behalf of the venue, that the IGT products were to “replace” a previously-used system, due to the new products’ “advanced technology and ability to significantly-enhance player engagement”.

IGT Advantage Lucky Coin is described by IGT as “system-generated”, allowing players to hit jackpots randomly.

A venue can also use the technology to determine a range to amounts awarded to players, and the percentage of coin-in used to increment a player-bonus pool, according to IGT’s release.

Such bonuses can be awarded either to players with membership cards, or players without them, and the bonuses can be structured in fixed or progressive form.