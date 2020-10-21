IGT launches three-display PeakSlant32 slot cabinet

International Game Technology Plc has launched the PeakSlant32, described as the company’s first casino slot machine cabinet in the North America market to have three, 32-inch displays.

“Content on each of the PeakSlant32′s 32-inch, high-definition displays flows through all three monitors, creating an immersive player experience,” said the firm.

The company highlighted in a Monday press release that casino operators using its IGT Advantage floor management system could link the new cabinet via wireless Bluetooth technology to IGT’s cashless gaming systems technology, Resort Wallet.

Industry commentators. including the chief executive of gaming technology testing service and consultancy Gaming Laboratories International LLC (GLI), have said that the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the industry’s move to cashless payment.

Nick Khin, IGT’s chief operating officer, gaming, stated in prepared remarks in Monday’s release that PeakSlant32 had been “thoughtfully engineered and artfully designed to ensure that it meets the needs of our global customers and their players, and matches the exceptional performance of the IGT core video slots content that it supports.”

In the United States, the cabinet launched with game titles “Wu Dragon”, “Wolf Run Gold” and “Lucky Wealth Cat”, and the link product “Treasure Box”.

PeakSlant32 has been launched to consumers via a more than 20 machine installation at the Mohegan Sun casino resort in Uncasville, Connecticut, run by Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment.

For markets outside North America and Eastern Europe, IGT will offer the cabinet with a range of multi-level progressive games, the firm said.

PeakSlant32 includes a 13.3-inch multi-touch player display with an inductive wireless charging pad and a USB charging port, for use respectively to charge players’ mobile devices.