IGT names Celadon as strategy, corporate development VP

Global gaming and lottery supplier International Game Technology Plc (IGT) has promoted Fabio Celadon (pictured) to the role of executive vice president for strategy and corporate development, with effect from February 1. Mr Celadon will continue to report directly to IGT chief executive Marco Sala as a member of the company’s senior management, according to a Monday written announcement.

The release quoted Mr Sala as saying: “Fabio Celadon is an important member of the senior leadership team at IGT. I look forward to his continued contributions in this new role.”

The gaming manufacturer stated that Mr Celadon would be responsible for IGT’s “strategy, mergers and acquisitions and competitive intelligence functions”. IGT said Mr Celadon’s team would “monitor industry and competitive trends in IGT’s core and adjacent markets; develop IGT’s portfolio strategy; identify key portfolio initiatives and support the business unit CEOs in the identification and execution of their business unit strategic initiatives”.

In relation to potential mergers or acquisitions, Mr Celadon would manage “deal evaluation, structuring and negotiation,” and coordinate “internal cross-functional teams as well as external advisors”. According to the release, the heads of the company’s strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and competitive intelligence will report to Mr Celadon.

Mr Celadon most recently served as IGT’s senior vice president, gaming portfolio, and before that as managing director of IGT Greater China and senior vice president of IGT International.