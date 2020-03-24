IGT names Massimiliano Chiara CFO, flags board changes

Global gaming and lottery supplier International Game Technology Plc (IGT) has appointed Massimiliano Chiara to the role of executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), with effect from April 6. Mr Chiara has also been appointed to IGT’s board of directors, said the company in a Monday written announcement.

Mr Chiara joins IGT from multinational corporation CNH Industrial NV, where he most recently served as CFO and chief sustainability officer, according to Monday’s statement. Mr Chiara previously held various financial and operational roles at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and, amongst other prior positions, as a consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers Advisory.

The release quoted IGT’s chief executive Marco Sala as saying: “We are excited to have Max join the IGT team, both as a member of my senior leadership team and as a board member.”

Mr Sala added: “His broad and deep background in all facets of global finance and operations, in addition to his high standards of excellence, will be tremendous assets to our organisation.”

In Monday’s statement, IGT said also that it had appointed Beatrice Bassey as an independent director to the firm’s board, effective March 20. Ms Bassey is currently group general counsel, chief compliance officer and corporate secretary of financial services holding company Atlas Mara Ltd.

“Beatrice’s extensive experience in the highly-dynamic and regulated banking sector, in addition to her extensive international exposure, are valuable perspectives to add to IGT’s board,” said Lorenzo Pellicioli, IGT chairman, in a prepared statement.

IGT said additionally that Paget Alves had notified the company that he would retire from IGT’s board and would not stand for election at the group’s upcoming annual general meeting. Mr Alves has been a director of IGT and its predecessor companies for over a decade and has most recently served on both the audit committee and compensation committee.