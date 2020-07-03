Interblock installs ETGs at Vietnam’s Hoiana casino resort

Electronic casino table game supplier Interblock Asia Pacific Pty Ltd says it has installed a selection of electronic table gaming (ETGs) products at the Hoiana casino resort in Vietnam.

Suncity Group Holdings Ltd, a firm controlled by Macau junket boss Alvin Chau Cheok Wa and an indirect 34-percent investor in Hoiana, began a “preview” period of the casino – dubbed Hoiana Suncity – and other parts of the resort on Sunday (June 28). The investors plan to open the property fully next year.

Interblock said in a recent press release that it had installed a 76-seat G5 Diamond stadium at the property’s casino. The stadium included as game options Live Table Baccarat and fully automated Diamond Roulette, said the company.

Interblock Asia Pacific is part of Slovenia-based Interblock DD, which specialises in supplying fully- and semi-automated ETGs and video gaming machines for casinos, gaming arcades and gambling halls.

The statement quoted Interblock’s president for Asia, Michael Hu, as saying: “We are thrilled to showcase the luxurious gaming style and product experience from Interblock to the players and honoured to be part of Hoiana Suncity’s success.”

The overall Hoiana project has been described in press releases related to the scheme as a US$4-billion, multi-phase development.

Interblock’s release also cited Gary Kuok, director of electronic gaming at Hoiana Suncity, as saying: “I am delighted to bring a new concept to Asia that would give an extraordinary experience to our players. Partnering with Interblock puts us in the position to be the first property in Asia to launch an Interblock Starbar”.

Interblock’s StarBar player terminal can be used on bar tops. A total of 11 terminals have been made available at Hoiana at launch.

Each play station can either be used as an automated standalone bar top gaming machine or can be connected to a wider system in order to offer dealer-assisted or automated games; including those based on dice, cards and roulette.