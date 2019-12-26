 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Japan budgets US$58mln to set up, run casino commission

Dec 26, 2019 Japan, Latest News, Top of the deck  

Japan budgets US$58mln to set up, run casino commission

Japan’s national government has earmarked an aggregate of JPY6.4 billion (US$58.4 million) to set up its casino management commission in fiscal 2019 and to start operating it during financial year 2020.

That is according to local media reporting of a cabinet resolution on December 20.

GGRAsia’s Japan correspondent said that the Cabinet Office had – for fiscal-year 2019 – a JPY2.6-billion budget for establishing the casino management commission; and in fiscal-year 2020 a JPY3.8-billion budget for operating it.

On November 29, the country’s parliament confirmed the senior personnel for the casino management commission. It will be officially established on January 7.

The commission – to be an independent agency under Japan’s Cabinet Office – will deal with security matters, probity and background checks. It will also oversee casino resort operators in Japan, as well as advise on measures to counter gambling addiction.

Michio Kitamura, a 67-year-old former high prosecutor general of Fukuoka, is to chair the commission, which includes four other members.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Jai Alai rental by SJM via Angela Leong extended to end 2022

Jai Alai rental by SJM via Angela Leong extended to end 2022

Dec 27, 2019  

Macau casino operator SJM Holdings Ltd has renewed until December 31, 2022 an agreement to lease the premises of the Jai Alai building from Angela Leong On Kei. Jai Alai is a tourism complex...
Read More
Osaka IR full opening before March 31 2027: local govt

Osaka IR full opening before March 31 2027: local govt

Dec 27, 2019  