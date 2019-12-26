Japan budgets US$58mln to set up, run casino commission

Dec 26, 2019 Newsdesk Japan, Latest News, Top of the deck
Japan’s national government has earmarked an aggregate of JPY6.4 billion (US$58.4 million) to set up its casino management commission in fiscal 2019 and to start operating it during financial year 2020.
That is according to local media reporting of a cabinet resolution on December 20.
GGRAsia’s Japan correspondent said that the Cabinet Office had – for fiscal-year 2019 – a JPY2.6-billion budget for establishing the casino management commission; and in fiscal-year 2020 a JPY3.8-billion budget for operating it.
On November 29, the country’s parliament confirmed the senior personnel for the casino management commission. It will be officially established on January 7.
The commission – to be an independent agency under Japan’s Cabinet Office – will deal with security matters, probity and background checks. It will also oversee casino resort operators in Japan, as well as advise on measures to counter gambling addiction.
Michio Kitamura, a 67-year-old former high prosecutor general of Fukuoka, is to chair the commission, which includes four other members.
