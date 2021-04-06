Japan draft casino regulations issued, consultation to May 9

The Japan Casino Regulatory Commission announced on Friday a draft version of its intended enforcement regulations. The information was published in a statement on the regulator’s website.

A period of public consultation on the measures – which cover casino services in relation to consumers, as well as rules for operators – will run until May 9.

The draft regulations encompass, among other things, the basics of casino operations and oversight measures.

They include: casino licence procedures and background checks; authorisation of major shareholders; verification of casino employees; authorised casino games and rules; gross gaming revenue (GGR) calculation; internal controls for casino operations; and the size of gaming areas, and their structural and technical standards.

Additionally covered are: entry to casinos; regulation of related financial services including remittances and credits; casino-related contracts and commission payments; handling of complaints; exclusion of antisocial elements; and safety measures in casino facilities and surrounding areas.

The draft also deals with countermeasures against possible social problems. These include: prevention of “gambling addiction”; prevention of money laundering; and the protection of minors.

The blueprint for the regulations covers also casino-related equipment. Headings include the type, technical standards for, and inspection of, such equipment; authorisation of manufacturers; designation of testing laboratories; and the regulations applicable to casino operators regarding casino equipment.

According to GGRAsia’s Japan correspondent, the enforcement regulations are due to be in place no later than July 26 this year, under the national government’s timetable.

The Japan Casino Regulatory Commission was established on January 7, 2020.

Its members are drawn from bodies including the National Police Agency, the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

Up to three casino resorts will be permitted in Japan to coincide with the opening up of the market. Locations that have so far publicly announced their desire to host a casino resort include Osaka, Yokohama, Nagasaki and Wakayama.